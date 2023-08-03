An employee of a company in Hungary mistakenly received his salary in euros instead of forints, the local currency, for which he received 367 times more than what he owed, and by refusing to return the difference (of more than 92,000 euros) he was sued for “misappropriation”, the local press reported on August 2.

(Keep reading: Why have Moscow and kyiv stepped up drone strikes on enemy territory?).

The facts arose when the man started a test contract, which was canceled after a month, so he asked that his salary (92,549 forints, 238 euros) be transferred to a bank account in Austriapoints out the news portal hvg.hu.

The man could be fined.

But instead of transferring 92,549 forints, the company sent 92,549 euros to the worker’s accountdenying for weeks the return of the money.

Therefore, heThe company accused him of “misappropriation” after the man made a series of excuses for not returning the money, such as a lack of access to his account in Austria.

(Also: Russian woman manages to escape from her captor after being kidnapped for 14 years).

Likewise, the employee withdrew some 15,500 euros in cash from his Austrian account through an ATM in southern Hungary and transferred it to another bank account.

With the help of the Austrian authorities, The company, whose name and sector has not been made public, managed to get a large part of the money back (about 72,000 euros). mistakenly sent to the neighboring country.

Through trial, the company hopes to recover the rest of the money, while the worker could be fined.

More news in EL TIEMPO

This was the millionaire robbery of a luxury jewelry store in the heart of Paris

The drones that attacked Moscow came from Ukraine, according to a Russian defense source

In Moldova, a man rams his car into the Russian embassy and tries to escape

*With information from EFE

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL