German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that the situation of German soldiers at the Niamey air transport base is not sensitive after the coup in the country.

“The development is still a bit unclear,” Pistorius said today, Thursday, during a visit to a German army brigade in Bad Reichenhal, Bavaria, southern Germany.

He added that he telephoned the commander in Niamey, and said, “He assured me that he was not worried and that the situation was calm.”

Pistorius confirmed that his ministry is following up the situation in coordination with the German Foreign Ministry, and said: “The number one priority is the security of female soldiers and men…”. This base is the central hub for German soldiers in the region.

The current withdrawal of German soldiers participating in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), neighboring Mali, is also taking place through it. Last week, officers from the elite unit of General Omar Chiani announced the overthrow of the democratically elected President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, who belongs to the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism.

Chiani installed himself as the country’s new ruler last Friday. Shortly thereafter, the putschists suspended the West African country’s constitution and dissolved all constitutional institutions. The coup was condemned internationally.