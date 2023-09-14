Trade between Venezuela and the United States grew by 113% in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2022, idriven, mainly, by the resumption of Chevron operations in the Caribbean countryThe general manager of the Venezuelan-American Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Venamcham), Luis García, told EFE this Wednesday.

From January to June 2023, the exchange reached 2,610 million dollars, when in the same period last year it reached 1,225 million, according to a chamber report.

García explained that the license to Chevron to resume operations in

Venezuela, granted by the US Government last November after the resumption of political dialogue between the Executive of Nicolás Maduro and the opposition – now frozen -, “has helped this exchange rise.”

Venamcham indicated in the report that oil exports to the North American country – which represented 86% of the total – were 1,209 million dollars in the first half of 2023, a growth of 122,392.4% compared to the same period last year. when they reached $987,000.

There are sanctions, but it is not a blockade

Total exports to the US, including non-oil exports, rose 555% to 1,396 million dollars, according to the document.

On the other hand, imports from the North American country went from 1,013 million dollars to 1,214 million, an increase of 19.8%. García pointed out that, despite the sanctions imposed by the US on Venezuela, “there are businesses that continue to develop in a ‘normal’ manner between both nations” and highlighted the growth in “imports from” the North American country.

“There are sanctions, but it is not a blockade,” said the general manager of Venamcham, an argument contrary to that maintained by the Government of Nicolás Maduro, which insists that Venezuela faces a “criminal blockade”, which demands its lifting.

Last July, the so-called Bolivarian revolution asked Joe Biden’s Executive to “return to the path of mutual respectof peaceful coexistence and of the diplomacy that

“Venezuela has always been willing to move.”

The US, under Biden, has had several approaches with the Venezuelan government, including trips by US officials to Caracas, where there is no diplomatic representation, after both countries broke relations in 2019.

