The Moderna vaccine adapted to the Covid Kraken variant also works on Eris and Pirola. This was underlined by the American company itself when commenting on the green light from the CHMP technical committee of the European Medicines Agency EMA for the Spikevax XBB.1.5 vaccine. “Data from clinical trials” on the Moderna vaccine adapted to the XBB.1.5 variant of Sars-CoV-2 indicate that the product induces “an 8.7 to 11-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies against circulating “viral” variants, including BA.2.86″ renamed Pirola, “EG.5″ or Eris” and FL.1.5.1″. “The CHMP’s positive recommendation for our updated Covid-19 vaccine – states Moderna’s CEO, Stéphane Bancel – represents a fundamental milestone, considering that we observe a increasing transmission of Sars-CoV-2 across Europe. Our adapted vaccine generates a strong human immune response against circulating variants, including BA.2.86, EG.5 and FL.1.5.1, and will be a key tool for protection”, assures the CEO. “We are working with governments across Europe – he adds – to include our updated vaccine in national vaccination programmes, to ensure a diversified portfolio that offers choice of vaccine and access to formulations in single-dose vials that can limit waste”.

“Moderna – we read in a note – has produced clinical data on its monovalent vaccine candidate XBB.1.5, showing an immune response against the XBB sublineages XBB.1.5, XBB.1.16 and 2.86, EG.5 and FL.1.5”. The company insists on this point, recalling in particular that “public health authorities are carefully monitoring the BA.2.86” or Pirola variant, “a highly mutated strain” of Sars-CoV-2, “with over 30 mutations compared to previous strains Omicron. Some governments are accelerating vaccination campaigns against Covid-19 due to the potential of BA.2.86 to overcome protective immunity generated by previous vaccination or Covid infection.”

The most common local side effect observed with Moderna’s adapted vaccine was pain at the injection site. The most common systemic adverse events include fatigue, headache, myalgia, arthralgia, and chills. “The updated safety profile of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine is consistent with previous Spikevax formulations,” the company points out.

To date, Moderna has also received authorizations for the new adapted anti-Covid vaccine in the United States, Canada, Japan and Taiwan, and has submitted green light applications around the world.