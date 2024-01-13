Nine women from Colombia have been missing in Tabasco for a week, after attending a private party as escorts, sent there by a criminal group.

The incident was reported by other women from the same group of escorts, who claim that they were sent to an event in the municipality of Cardenas. by a man identified as Saulo David Sánchez Zetina, alias “El Jaguar.”

(Also: They dismantle a sex trafficking network in Cartagena that used minors to exploit them).

According to the testimony of some of her colleagues presenting on Imagen Noticias, -newscast hosted by Ciro Gómez Leyva- The nine missing people belong to a group of between 50 and 70 women who are brought from Colombia.



The above through a trafficking network supposedly controlled by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) headed by “El Jaguar”, who would have escaped to Mérida.

(Continue reading: 'Criminal networks go to neighborhoods and take women and children to the Historic Center': Turbay).

“Mommy, I love you so much, I'm fine, pray for me,” she is one of the 9 Colombian escorts who disappeared in #Beautiful villa, #Tabasco, after attending a party. They were all sent by Saulo David Sánchez Zetina, “El Jaguar”, who heads a trafficking network in #CJNG. pic.twitter.com/xo6MwdM9Ib — Ciro Gómez Leyva (@CiroGomezL) January 13, 2024

The Colombians arrive in Villahermosa with a debt of 120 thousand Mexican pesos to be settled through the events to which they are sent, all with passports retained.

One of the companions of the missing women affirms that the women are still alive, but have been beaten, this after making a video call with one of them. Apparently, They are still being held due to a problem “between criminal bosses.”

(Keep reading: This is how alias Pelomono, brother-in-law of 'Chiquito Malo' with ties to the 'Gulf clan', fell).

Due to the work they do, the identification of the missing women has been complicated, since their real names are unknown, however, 5 of them have been identified: Nicol García, Mariana Garcés, Talía Velásquez, Valentina Pachón and Wendy Murcia.

As commented by journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva, the authorities did not know about these disappearances and told the television station that until there is a complaint they cannot begin an investigation.