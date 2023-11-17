Colombia beat Brazil 2-1 in a match on the fifth day of the South American tournament for the 2026 World Cup.

Luis Diaz, on a special night at the Metropolitan stadium Roberto Meléndez from Barranquilla, He fulfilled what his coach promised, the Argentine Nestor Lorenzo, to do everything possible to help beat Brazil.

Good position

Luis Manuel Díaz, father of the forward, recently freed from a kidnapping, celebrated this Thursday with tears and rage the two goals his son scored for the 2-1 comeback.

The man, who was released on Thursday of last week after being kidnapped for 12 days by the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla, could not contain his tears and celebrated with overflowing emotion the scores of his son Luis Díaz, Liverpool forward. .

With this result, Colombia, the only undefeated team in the qualifiers, climbed to third place with nine points, while Brazil fell to fifth place with seven points.

Classification

1. Argentina: 5 PJ, 13 points, +7 DG

2.Uruguay: 5 PJ, 10 points | +5 HD

3. Colombia: 5 PJ, 9 points | 2 DG

4. Venezuela: 5 PJ, 8 points | +3 HD

5. Brazil: 5 PJ, 7 points | +4 HD

6. Ecuador: 5 PJ 5 points | +1 HD

7. Paraguay: 5PJ, 5 points | -1 HD

8. Chile: 5 PJ, 5 points | -3 HD

9. Bolivia: 5 PJ, 3 points | -7 AG

10. Peru: 5PJ, 1 points | -7 AG

