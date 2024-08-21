In eight days the sports world will be waiting for the inauguration of the Paralympic Games 2024, The venue will be Paris, the French capital, a city that is ready to face another tough challenge after the summer games.

With 78 qualified to Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, Colombia is already making history, as it is the largest delegation to represent the country in an event of this category.

There will be 47 men and 31 women who will compete in 10 different sports.

Paula Ossa, cycling. Photo:IDRD Share

The 72 athletes who will compete in the Paralympic Games will be joined by four guides and two archers, who play a fundamental role in the sports they participate in.

In addition to a historic number of competitors, in Paris 2024 Colombia will participate for the first time in three disciplines: blind football, para-shooting and para-triathlon, a fact that demonstrates the growth of Paralympic sport in the country.

Other sports in which Colombians will also be present are: boccia, para-athletics, para-swimming, para-powerlifting, para-archery, para-cycling and wheelchair tennis.

Experienced athletes such as swimmers stand out in the group. Carlos Daniel Serrano and Nelson Crispin, and the athletes Erica Castano and Mauricio Valencia, who will accompany young athletes such as Gabriela Oviedo (para-swimming), Zharit Rodríguez (para-swimming) and Juan Sebastián Obando (para-athletics). The competitions will conclude on September 8 in the French capital.