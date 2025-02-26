He returned to the presidency and resumed his tariff war against everything and against all, we are surprised by the amplitude of tariffs both in quantity and in affected countries, allow me the joke to comment that it will be easier to say that countries will not impose a tariff , since its crusade is global. He was in the forecasts that we were going to have a second tariff round of Mr. Trump as he did in his first term. If we remember what happened in that mandate, The tariffs imposed them with greater forcefulness already in 2018 against steel and aluminum globally and initiated a commercial war with China mainly, among many other more secondary fronts. How did everything end? During 2018 we saw how the inflation data measured by the Deflactor of Private Consumption (PCE) began to rebound, the underlying did not exceed 2% but the normal stood at 2.5%. Mr. Powell, already president of the Fed raised types during 2018 to prevent inflation from firing, the consequences of that Fed movement caused by the inflationary rebound was the storm that we lived in the last quarter of 2018 where the S&P500 It fell almost 20% in just two months, the Fed was scared and announced the end of upload, inflation relaxed and we had an important Market rally that was truncated in 2020 with the Covid crisis.

Many believe that the Fed was wrong by uploading types in 2018 and many others believe that it only did its job in the face of inflation overheating, whatever the question is whether the Fed would act again in the same way as in 2018.

We believe that these measures announced by Mr. Trump are part of a global negotiating strategy and the final drawing will look little like the initial, it all started with tariff ads to Mexico and Canada that were immediately postponed after a telephone conversation with their respective presidents . The global objective of the new American administration is to reduce its commercial deficit and press to take the greatest possible production to your country and relaunch its manufacturing economy.

At the geopolitical level, he has surprised the forcefulness he has shown against Ukraine in recent days, with a radical script turn that can have various readings, which part of its military expenditure in Europe is assumed by European countries and that also these are They buy the military material, perfect play, stop contributing and what I stop contributing to me Europe. In short, Trump wants to finish the war at any price and if Ukraine wants to continue to help him Europe, if they are still well, because Europe will have to buy them and if the peace is signed even better, because he will force Europeans to continue spending In armament and also wants to end her simply because peace is cheaper than war.

Having a more conciliatory position with Russia could lead to sanctions and that Russian oil returns to ordinary channels maintaining the price of controlled oil. Finally divide Europe and it will be easier to be able to reach individual country to country agreements than not a block negotiation with the European Union that, without a doubt, would have more negotiating power than not in an individual country to country. I leave an expert in geopolitics who comments in depth the consequences of this movement at the political level, but I want a manual clamp and in flat language to Europe they have made the bed with this war if you analyze who wins and who loses at the level Economic, let’s see if for once the European Union is up to its reaction.

Although the US does not have so much to lose and other geographical areas, it still has much to lose, if the Fed is forced to act as in 2018 the consequences for the bag can be similar, let’s hope that both Powell and Trump have learned something. In the end, the important thing for Trump is the economy, and in recent weeks the news is not good, we have known that inflation expectations have been shot and that the latest indicators of economic activity (retail sales and PMIs and the index of feeling of the University of Michigan) have had an important weakening. Mr. Trump wants low types and weaken the dollar while fixing the deficit and relaps the economy Reducing its external dependence and keeps inflation at the same time as it rises tariffs and drains of the cheap labor system, a very delicate puzzle sounds to me …

In Europe, elections in Germany have been expected with expectation, the market has risen strongly Waiting for a new government that unlocks the mana of being able to issue more debt To relaunch its economy, we do not believe that it will be so easy, on the other hand, a peace agreement in Ukraine can be an important catalyst in European markets.

Soon we will see more negotiations and possibly a peace treaty, the most important thing will be the results of NVIDIA on Wednesday, February 26, it seems that everything is stopped by the tariff policy, but with the open front with Depseek, it will be very interesting to see what That Nvidia says about it, remember that the rest of the large technological ones have kept their investments in Capex intact (so far), in the case of a mega investment of 60 billion of USD and Alphabet 75 thousand. Didn’t they know anything about this Deepseek movement? Time will say … But Deepseek what you are going to do is further accelerate AI and that is implemented faster, this can suppose changes in the main actors, but it will accelerate its progress.