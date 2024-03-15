The Monterrey Football Club is the undefeated leader of the 2024 Clausura Tournament of the Liga MX, after 11 games it is at the top with 25 units, the result of seven wins, four draws and a goal difference of 14.
This weekend the Sultana del Norte team will visit the 'Perla Tapatia' on the corresponding Matchday 12 where they will seek to maintain the lead and remain undefeated against Atlas FC.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this commitment.
TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA (United States) and TUDN, ViX+ (Mexico).
Goalie: C. Vargas.
Defenses: I. Domínguez, G. Aguirre, M. Nervo, L. Reyes.
Media: J. Márquez, A. Rocha; J. Murillo, M. García, R. Fulgencio.
Forwards: E. Aguirre.
The red and black team led by Beñat San José They tied last night on their visit to Angelópolis by 2-2 and are in 13th place in the standings.
Goalie: E. Andrada.
Defenses: E. Aguirre, V. Guzmán, H. Moreno, G. Arteaga.
Media: J. Cortizo, L. Romo, S. Canales, J. Gallardo.
Forwards: B. Vázquez and G. Berterame.
La Pandilla will arrive at the match after having played the second leg of the round of 16 series of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 in view of FC Cincinnati.
Atlas 0-2 Monterrey.
