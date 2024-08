Ciudad Juarez.- Now, the calendar leaves past events behind and focuses on the next one: the so-called Sturgeon Moon, the eighth full moon of the year, which occurs from August 19.

This has also been classified as a ‘supermoon’, as it will appear larger and brighter than usual, according to NASA. It is the first of four consecutive supermoons that will occur from August to November this year.

(Information sources: National Geographic and NASA)