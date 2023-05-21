Pedro Marin becomes one of the figures of the South American U-20 Championshipwhich takes place in Bogotá, by winning the 3,000 flats and completing two golds in his personal account, since he had also won in the 1,500 flat meters at the start of the contest.

The Colombian athlete prevailed with a time of 8:44.29, with which he surpassed the Peruvians Luis Alfredo Chávez (8:46.29) and Nider Pacheco (8:48.59), who occupied, in that same order, the other two places on the podium.

And among the ladies, Peru added its second gold on the medal board, winning the ladies’ 3,000 meters, through Verónica Huacasi, with a record of 10:07.40, while the Colombian karol luna ternished second, with 10:15.04, and the podium was completed by Luzmarina Choquepuma, also from Peru, with 10:42.52.

Those were the two finals played on the third day of the South American U-20 competitions, which also had the athletes from the multiple events in action.

The women competed in the long jump, the fifth test of the heptathlon, and the men did the sixth and seventh competition of their program, with the 110 meter hurdles and the discus throw.

In the heptathlon the leader is the Brazilian Tainara Mess, with 4,491 points, and in the dacathlon the first partial place is occupied by the Brazilian Luiz Arthur Caetano, with 5,798 units.

In the medal table, Brazil is still in first place, with 9 golds, 6 silvers and 8 bronzes, followed by Colombia, with 8 golds, 6 silvers and 1 bronze. Peru displaced Venezuela from third place, with 2 golds, 1 silver and 2 bronzes.

On the fourth day, seven more finals will be played, in addition to the closing of the heptathlon and the decathlon. The programming will begin at 3:00 pm with the 10,000 meter ladies’ walk.

POS. Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

1 Brazil 9 6 8 23

2 Colombia 8 6 1 15

3 Peru 2 1 2 5

4 Venezuela 1 0 2 3

