‘Heracles Almelo sympathizes with the relatives. After consultation with the Municipality of Almelo and transporter Bolk, we think it is currently inappropriate to celebrate the championship achieved on the flat cart.

The route from the stadium to the Market Square would go through the Ossen Koppelerhoek and De Riet districts, because many supporters of the Almelo club live there. The route would also pass Maardijk, Rembrandtlaan, Acaciaplein, Schoolstraat, Violierstraat, Rietstraat, Bornsestraat, Dronkelaarplein, Bornerbroeksestraat, Zuiderstraat, Burgemeester Raveslootsingel, Stationsplein, Egbert Gorterstraat, Haven Noordzijde and Marktplein, but the ride will therefore not take place.

The celebration in the city center will continue. There is a stage in front of Restaurant Nielz on which a musical program will be started around 4.30 pm. After the player ceremony, the party program will continue until 8 p.m.

