The climate activist Greta Thunberg, 20 years old, said this Wednesday (18.jan.2023) that climate protection “not a crime” after being arrested during protests against the expansion of a coal mine in Germany on Tuesday (17.jan).

“We were silenced by the police and then detained, but we were released later that night. Climate protection is not a crime”wrote Greta on her Twitter profile.

The German government and RWE – Germany’s biggest energy producer – say the extra coal is necessary for the country’s energy security. After a government decision allowing the company to proceed with the expansion in Lützerath, more than 1,000 German riot police were called in to evacuate the demonstrators.

According to the German police, about 6,000 demonstrators marched against the expansion of a lignite mine (a type of mineral coal) to the village of Lüetzerath, in western Germany, on Sunday (15.jan). The activist joined the protests in the region on Friday (13.jan).