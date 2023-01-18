In the second round of the Australian Open, Dutch tennis player Tallon Grepes proved to be too strong for his compatriot Botic van de Zandschulp. The born Haarlemmer settled in three sets (6-4, 6-4, 6-4) with his opponent, who was the better in the final of the Dutch championship last month. Due to heavy rain, the game was postponed for hours, after which the Dutchmen only entered the track just before 10 p.m. local time.

Greek track broke Van de Zandschulp in the fifth game of the first set and then kept his service, leading 1-0 in sets. In the second set, the 26-year-old Greek track immediately used a break point. After the game had been stopped for a short time due to a rain shower, the same scenario as in the first set took place. Van de Zandschulp managed to win a service against the Greek track in the third set, but had to give in to his opponent after two breaks.

In the third round of the Australian Open, the Greek track will face a formidable opponent. Number three seeded Greek Stéfanos Tsitsipás defeated Australian Rinky Hijikata with force majeure (6-3, 6-0, 6-2). Last year, Tsitsipás reached the semi-finals, in which the Russian Daniil Medvedev was too strong.

First ATP win

On paper, Van de Zandschulp was the favorite for the meeting with his 34th place in the world ranking. The Greek track, however, has shown excellent form in recent weeks by winning its first ATP tournament in Pune, India. Thanks to that victory, he climbed to 63rd place in the ranking.

It was 22 years ago that two Dutch men faced each other at a grand slam tournament. In 2001 Jan Siemerink defeated Sjeng Schalken in a five-setter, also at the Australian Open.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal was surprisingly eliminated earlier in the day by American Mackenzie McDonald. Halfway through the second set, the first-seeded Spaniard suffered an injury to his hip, after which he requested medical treatment. Nadal finished the match, but lost in three sets: 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.