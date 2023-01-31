Three members of the collective “Futuro Vegetal” in Spain took the Plenary Hall of Congress for a few minutes.

The activists hung a flag alluding to their movement, glued their hands to the lectern and before giving a speech to the spectators, who were recording with their phones, they were quickly evicted by security personnel.

Taking advantage of the free time for visits during the Plenary Congress of Spain, three environmental activists protested in the speaker’s box against climate changedemanding solutions from nations to the environmental emergency.

The fact was reproached by the security personnel and several spectators who were in the place.

“Out is out” and “go to Cuba and do the same” were some of the phrases that visitors said to the protesters, by way of criticism.

The security of the enclosure promptly removed the three individuals, took their details, and expelled them from the premises

“We say enough, this is a climate emergency,” said the environmental group in a statement with the image of the event, shared through their social networks.

💥 LAST MINUTE 🔴We stick to the lectern of the Congress of Deputies🔴 we say #ENOUGH!!! This is one #ClimateEmergency!!! The population is in danger and the powerful only think about their benefits. We will escalate in disruption until livestock is no longer subsidized. pic.twitter.com/MMQBdLlEqM – FuturoVegetal (@FuturoVegetal) January 30, 2023

“The population is in danger and the powerful only think about their benefits. We will escalate in disruption until livestock is no longer subsidized“, says the collective in a statement released on Twitter.

“The industrial agri-food system is destroying our territory by leaps and bounds. We need an urgent transition to a plant-based diet to ensure our sovereignty and adapt to climate chaos,” concludes the message from Futuro Vegetal.

