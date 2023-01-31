The West needs to create a coalition of NATO countries that would like to send their troops to Ukraine. This was announced on Tuesday, January 31, by the former Deputy Minister of Defense of Great Britain Gerald Howarth on Sky News. The video was posted on the channel’s Twitter.

“We need a strategic solution now, and I think that we should create a coalition of those who want to enter the conflict and support Ukraine,” he said.

Howarth urged Western countries to send their military to Ukraine. At the same time, in his opinion, it is not worth supplying fighter jets to Kyiv. The ex-deputy head of the British Ministry of Defense believes that their capture by Russia could pose a danger to the West.

The day before, on January 30, the Chinese newspaper Global Times wrote that Ukraine is working on a direct military clash between Russia and NATO. It is noted that with a more direct intervention of the alliance, the situation will immediately turn into a confrontation with the Russian Federation. In this case, the outbreak of a third world war in Europe will be an event with a high probability.

The Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Lieutenant-Admiral Rob Bauer, announced on January 28 that the alliance was ready to confront Russia. He called rearmament a priority for the alliance because, in his opinion, the Russian strategic goals of the special operation are to regain the size of the former Soviet Union.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on January 25 that the alliance was not and will not be a party to the conflict in Ukraine. In response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Stoltenberg’s words were lies and criminal hypocrisy.

On January 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that the United States was uniting European countries to fight against Russia and creating a coalition. He compared this strategy to the actions of the French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and the leader of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

