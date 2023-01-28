Singer Cielo Torres ironizes with the title of ‘Patroness’ of Yahaira Plasencia.

He doesn’t miss one. After sky towers stamped her signature to work with the renowned music producer Sergio George and start the takeoff of her career with a view to internationalization, the interpreter of “The most beautiful gift”, did not hesitate to ironize with the nickname of ‘Patroness’ of Yahaira Plasenciawho was the first Peruvian artist for whom the American musician bet and with whom he has been working to this day.

Cielo Torres is happy because the salsa genre has been valued in our country.

What did Cielo Torres say about Yahaira’s nickname?

Darlingwho is an exclusive artist of Monumental Music and that will be presented today at the Rooftop Fugaz as part of the summer season at the callaoemphasized that she believes in good music and not in patronages, in a clear allusion to Yahaira Plasencia with whom she has had various bickering on more than one occasion.

“I am excited to be in Callao again, where salsa and all genres are highly valued. I do not believe in musical trustees, I believe in good music where the public will always win,” said the also actress, referring to the nickname of the popular ‘Queen of Totó’.

Cielo Torres: “Salsa continues to grow”

On the other hand, Cielo Torres was encouraged to talk about the Peruvian music scene. In this sense, he referred to his musical colleagues, such as Daniela Darcourt and Yahaira Plasencia, and emphasized that salsa is sounding more thanks to the female presence in the genre.

“The salsa genre has gained ground and is getting stronger every day. In Peru, Daniela and Yahaira are already benchmarks and that’s good,” said the singer, who this year will present ten songs by Sergio George.