Pachuca suffered this Saturday during his visit to Pumas on Matchday 4 of the Clausura 2023 of the Women’s MX League. Las Tuzas went down on the scoreboard 2 goals to nil and although they managed to come back, the coach Juan Carlos Cacho recognized that it was not a good match but that it reached them when they corrected.

“Today it’s enough for us, without merit. I told the players. Always seek to come back, elaborate. In the first half we didn’t put it in. Today we are going to enjoy it because it was a very good comeback against a team that stopped very well, that knew how to plan the game, but we didn’t stop insisting”, declared the Pachuca strategist after the game against cougars.

Besides, Juan Carlos Cacho He acknowledged that they did not expect to see themselves down on the scoreboard by two goals and assured that it is never a desirable scenario. “It was somewhat surprising, because it was a specific mistake; one, the other was a great goal. The mind is always coming to propose, start winning, try to control the game and do what we practiced during the week.”

“Sometimes it won’t turn out like today, they were specific errors and that’s what football is about,” and he considered that the coaching staff adjusted well to the game. He added that during the week they will work to avoid making the same mistakes in future meetings throughout the season. Closing 2023.

Lastly, regarding the double of Jennifer Beautiful, considered that the performance of the Spanish “speaks for itself”, and applauded the general performance of the group, not only the forward. “Her performance of her is speaking for itself. She’s very professional, her and the entire squad.”

“How good because of the confidence, but I think this victory is one of those you enjoy for a very good week,” concluded the coach of the Tuzas, who in their next Clausura 2023 commitment will face Saints Lagoon of premises in the Hidalgo Stadium.