Lots of news at the fourth National Congress of SI-GUIDA, the Italian Society for the Unified and Interdisciplinary Management of Musculoskeletal Pain and Algodystrophy. “We have created a new questionnaire for patients – explains Alberto Migliore, executive director of SI-GUIDA – which will finally allow us to identify and treat early osteoarthritis already in its early stages. Furthermore, thanks to an international consensus, we can define the characteristics thanks to which a new intra-articular therapy product can be defined as truly innovative ”.