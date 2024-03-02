Christian Thorsen, the talented actor who won the public's affection through his role in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', is once again at the center of controversy, not for a new role on television, but for denying the persistent rumors about his death. With discontent, the Peruvian artist uses his digital platforms again and clarified his current state of health, which has been the subject of unfounded speculation.

The artist, known for his candor and outstanding career in the medium, not only addressed these false rumors, but also shared details about his personal and professional struggle.

What did Christian Thorsen say about the fake news of his death?

Christian Thorsen took the initiative to clarify the false accusations and rumors that were circulating on social media. With a tone between humor and seriousness, the actor noted: “Please, if you are going to continue killing me, at least write my name correctly”.

Despite his state of health, Thorsen remains active and in constant communication with his followers, denying any news that does not come from official sources. His decision to publicly address his cancer diagnosis and his choice of unconventional treatment has opened an important debate about health care options and the privacy of individuals in the public.

Christian Thorsen's publication. Photo: Instagram/Christian Thorsen

Will Christian Thorsen return to 'There's Room at the Bottom'?

Regarding his career on television, and in particular about his possible return to the popular series 'At the bottom there is room', Thorsen has been clear and forceful. The artist expressed his decision not to return, recalling how he was abruptly informed of the end of his character and the lack of support from his colleagues during that critical moment.

“I had also been thinking about leaving ('Al Fondo Hay Sitio'), but the way in which Efraín Aguilar told me was very crude. Very ungrateful, he called me by phone to tell me that 'he was just getting here'. Just like that, after so many years”he commented in the weekly Hildebrandt in his Thirteen.

Does Christian Thorsen have projects on television?

The actor has been emphatic in his decision to move away from open television, harshly criticizing the lack of professionalism and the quality of current content. “I will never return to open television, I don't want to be part of the s*** he has become,” he stated emphatically. Currently, Thorsen is focused on recovering with his treatment.

