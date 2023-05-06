It is no secret to anyone that the cumbiambero christian dominguez he has always cared about his appearance. Over the years he has invested considerable time and money building the toned musculature that he sports today and has undergone various cosmetic surgeries to improve his physical appearance. About the sensation that she has caused Mark Vito With his radical change after his public reappearance, we tell you what aesthetic ‘tweaks’ Pamela Franco’s partner has made since their beginnings in the world of local entertainment.

Christian Domínguez admits that he did a ‘tweak’ in the derrier

Carlos Cacho came to visit the set of “América hoy” last May 3 to comment on details of the physical change of Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband, who has been the target of accusations on social networks for allegedly having abused the use of anabolic drugs. However, the issue soon faded into the background because the make-up artist made a revealing comment about an unknown “retouch” by Christian Domínguez.

This opinion came to the fore after Christian Domínguez said that substances such as ‘pichitaca’ were familiar to him. “Since Domínguez got booty, he is already another“said the makeup artist. After what was expressed by Carlos Cacho, Christian had no choice but to explain his case. The cumbiambero said that he did not put implants in his buttocks, but injected peptones to strengthen his muscles with training.

“That was years ago. Peptones are not going to inflate your gluteus. If you train, it helps you develop the glutes more; If you don’t train, it leaves,” said Pamela Franco’s partner.

What aesthetic touches has Christian Domínguez undergone?

In September 2022, in conversation with actor Christopher Gianotti for the YouTube show “Questions That Burn”, christian dominguez He was encouraged to detail each of the aesthetic operations to which he had undergone to enhance his physical features.

The leader of the Great International Orchestra began by saying that the reason he decided to have his nose operated on was that he fractured it into three parts. “I had my nose done, (I had) three fractures and it took three hours of surgery. (…) She was an aesthetician, obviously, in the end, but she was mainly a doctor“, revealed.

Later, he said that he had botoxed his face twice to hide expression lines and that, in the second application of the substance, he used a better quality product than the previous one. He also reported getting veneers on his teeth and wanting to undergo liposuction to remove a hip ridge, but gave up on this cosmetic touch-up when he realized he could reduce weight by eating a healthy diet.

What other ‘arrangements’ would Christian Domínguez submit to?

After revealing that he had his first session of capillary mesotherapy, a procedure that treats mild baldness with ampoules and pills, Dominguez said he would like to undergo a hair implant. Similarly, he did not rule out the possibility of having cosmetic surgery in the future to look more youthful. “Yes I would,” she commented to Christopher Gianotti.

How much money has Christian Domínguez invested in his ‘arrangements’?

Contrary to what many people think, each of Christian Domínguez’s “arrangements”, including some of his facials, have been sponsored by his pocket. This was reaffirmed by the former member of Hermanos Yaipén on the set of “America Today”.

He also revealed the exorbitant figure that cost him the physical appearance he currently has: 22,000 soles. “If you want to do something to your body or your face, always go for the best one,” the musician recommended to his audience.

