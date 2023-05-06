More than 70 wildfires have been reported in the province of Alberta. In some places, the high temperatures have melted the snow so quickly that rivers have burst their banks. Thousands had to leave their homes.

uUnusually high temperatures have sparked dozens of wildfires and floods in Canada, forcing thousands to evacuate. Western and central Canada, where much of the agricultural land is concentrated, is currently experiencing “unusually dry” conditions and even a “severe drought” in some areas, according to the Canadian government’s latest measurements. In some places, temperatures were more than 15 degrees Celsius above normal.

More than 70 active fires were reported Friday in the province of Alberta, which is currently hardest hit by wildfires, with several said to have spiraled out of control. According to the authorities, around 13,000 residents were asked to evacuate. Christie Tucker of Alberta Wildfires told journalists that more than 25,000 hectares have already fallen victim to 348 fires this year. “That’s a lot more for the time of year than in previous years,” Tucker said.

The Pacific province of British Columbia is doubly affected, according to authorities: multiple fires are active inland and the south of the province is being hit by a rapid snowmelt. This causes the rivers to rise – some have already burst their banks.

For several years, western Canada has repeatedly been hit by extreme weather events, which are increasing in intensity and frequency as a result of climate change.