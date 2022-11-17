In the latest edition of “America Today,” christian dominguez he took a few minutes to express what he felt when he saw himself on the screen again, after being away from acting for five years. “When Christian appeared yesterday at the premiere, the people applauded,” said Ethel Pozo. “It’s that they believed that he was no longer going to return to soap operas,” added Janet Barboza.

That said, the cumbia singer pointed out that he has learned from the mistakes of the past, which cost him his participation on the small screen. “It cost me. It was hard for me to understand that my shares had a very high price and I had to understand that. It was very hard for me to understand. (…) All the people who were there, I am very fond of them, ”she explained.

Would Christian Domínguez forgive an infidelity?

christian dominguez surprised viewers when in one of the editions of “America Today” he revealed that he is not willing to forgive an infidelity on the part of his partner and mother of his little girl Pamela Franco.