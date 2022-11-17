For the first time, two of the Colombian players who are part of the PGA Tour will go head to head in a match play duel. The confrontation will take place on December 4, in the Fundadores field of the Country Club of Bogotá.

The protagonists of this confrontation are Juan Sebastian Munoz Y Nicholas Echavarria, the two representatives of the country with a full card in the maximum circuit.

Sebastián Muñoz had a great year on the PGA Tour

Muñoz made his debut on the PGA Tour in 2017, after having won the Colombia Championship on the same field where he will play against Echavarría. He lost the card that year, but got it back the next, and then went on to notch the biggest win of his career, winning the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2019.

His good work on the circuit led him to the international team that this year played the Presidents Cup, and in it, in the same modality in which he will face Echavarría, he achieved a resounding victory, defeating the then number one in the world, the American Scottie Scheffler.

“What I found the most about this week was the team, the union and the camaraderie, it was a spectacular week, what I experienced this week I have never experienced before,” Muñoz commented then.

For his part, Echavarría has just started his first season on the PGA Tour, having made a cut in his first four tournaments. He got the card of him coming from the final stages of the Korn Ferry Tour.

Precisely, last week was the first time that Muñoz and Echavarría met in the same tournament, at the Houston Open. Neither of them could make it through the cut.

“It is something very cool because it has never been done in Colombia and by not competing you can have more interaction with the public. It’s good to be able to give children something more than that connection with cell phones, but something of sport and something very important”, Echavarría declared to Nación Golf.

Nicolás Echavarría proudly displays his PGA Tour card.

“We spoke with Muñoz a few days ago during the Houston Open, we are in a pilot plan of how things are going to turn out, but it will surely be nice because it will be done in the Country, which is a course full of memories for both him and for me and we are going to enjoy with the public”, he added.

The Astara Match Play, the official name of the confrontation, will have a golf clinic with the two players as a preamble. Admission will be free for the public, with an initial capacity of 4,000 spectators.

