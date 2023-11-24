The Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) this Thursday that the outbreak of respiratory infections in the country is due to “known pathogens.”

Representatives of the Chinese Health Commission held a videoconference meeting with WHO officials in which they presented data on surveillance and detection of pathogens that cause respiratory diseases, as well as the diagnosis and treatment protocols, reported the main health authority of the Asian country in a press conference.

The notification comes after the WHO this week asked China for detailed information on the recent increase in cases of respiratory diseases and outbreaks of childhood pneumonia.

Commission spokesman Hu Qiangqiang assured that, according to reports from the control systems and hospitalsthe cases reported in China “are caused by known pathogens.”

Also this Friday, Beijing health authorities reported that “a combination of pathogens” is behind the recent outbreak of respiratory infectionsamong which adenovirus, RSV and seasonal flu stood out as the most common.

The organization’s experts stressed the importance of vaccinating citizensespecially the elderly population and people with underlying diseases.

The Chinese authorities asked this Thursday to strengthen primary care and coordination between hospitals to face the increase in cases of respiratory infections.

According to an official from the National Health Commission cited by the official Xinhua agency, The agency has issued a series of measures to “improve the capacity for diagnosis and treatment of common respiratory infections in community health centers and hospitals”, as well as to “facilitate the identification and referral of serious cases”.

The agency issued these recommendations after the Chinese health authorities reported an increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases in the countrysomething they attributed in part to the lifting of preventive measures against covid-19 at the beginning of this year.

