Honored Artist of Russia Yulia Chicherina performed in front of servicemen of the Central Military District (CMD) in the Krasnolimansk direction of the North Military District. On December 30, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed fragments of the concert.

The concert with the participation of Yulia Chicherina and the front-line song and dance ensemble of the Central Military District took place on an improvised stage, from which both familiar hits of past decades and modern compositions written after the start of the special operation were performed.

Chicherina was accompanied by the choral group of the front-line brigade of the Central Military District ensemble, as well as instrumentalists and vocalists of the military creative team.

“The New Year is just around the corner, and here we are driving through the forests, singing songs, rejoicing, and everyone is happy to see us,” Chicherina described her next performance in the Northern Military District zone.

Upon completion of the musical program and congratulations on the upcoming New Year, the servicemen returned to fulfilling their assigned tasks.

Yulia Chicherina is a musician, author and performer of her songs, who became popular in the 1990–2000s. The artist supports the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics; she devoted a significant part of her creative activity to the events after 2014. Her performances are regularly held in new regions of Russia.

In July, Honored Yulia Chicherina and the front-line song and dance ensemble of the Central Military District performed in the special operation zone. The concert became a gift for the servicemen of the motorized rifle formation after the solemn ceremony of awarding military awards.

In August, Honored Artist of Russia, rock musician Alexander Marshal sang his best songs for paratroopers undergoing treatment and rehabilitation in a separate medical detachment of the Tula formation of the Airborne Forces (Airborne Forces).

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.