Cesc Fábregas, outstanding protagonist of the most glorious cycle of the Spanish team, hangs up his boots. The world champion in 2010 has announced this Saturday his withdrawal. At the age of 36, and after going through the ranks of Barça, Arsenal, Chelsea and Monaco, the Catalan put an end to a 21-season career as an elite footballer, after spending the last year playing in the Italian Serie B with Como’s t-shirt.

“After 21 seasons playing as a professional, the time has come to hang up my boots,” the man from Arenys de Mar wrote on his social networks, where he reviews a career full of nights of glory and seasoned by almost all possible titles. “I have lifted the World Cup, two European Championships, won everything in England and Spain and almost all the European trophies,” recalls the Catalan after recalling his time at Arenys, Mataró, Barça, on two occasions, Arsenal, the Chelsea, Monaco and Como. A trip, he says, “impossible to forget.”

«All of you who have helped me, my teammates, coaches, directors, presidents, owners, fans and my agent, a heartfelt thank you. To the opponents, thank you for making me stronger. And to all my family, from my parents and my sister to my wife and my children, thank you for your advice, help and guidance on this long and incredible journey”, says one of the most talented midfielders that Spanish football has produced.

«I have lived experiences that I never thought, not in a million years, that I would come close. I have learned three languages ​​and I can say that it has made me more compassionate and wise. It has been very worth it for all the great memories and friends I have made along the way, “continues Cesc in a text in which he anticipates that from now on his place will be on the bench as a coach.

«I am happy to announce that I am going to cross the white line and start training the B team and Primavera del Como 1907, a club and a project that I am very excited about. This wonderful club has won my heart from the first minute and it came to me at the perfect moment in my career, I will give everything in my power”, he reviews before saying goodbye as a player to a sport that he has enjoyed “every minute in the field.

luxury honors



Cesc Fábregas retires with a luxury record in which the two Euro Cups (2008 and 2012) and the World Cup (2010) that he raised with Spain stand out, a team with which he was capped 110 times, scoring 15 goals and distributing 36 assists. He won the Premier League twice with Chelsea (2015 and 2017), a club with which he also won the FA Cup (2018), the Carabao Cup (2015) and the Europa League (2019). He also won the FA Cup (2005) and the English Super Cup (2004 and 2005) with Arsenal, a team in which he reached the captaincy at just 21 years of age and with which he played 303 games in which he scored 57 goals and delivered 95. decisive passes throughout eight seasons, after leaving La Masía at just 16 years old.

Already established as one of the great players in the Premier League, Cesc returned to Barça in the summer of 2011. Dressed as a Barça player, he lifted a League title, a Copa del Rey, a European Super Cup, a Club World Cup and two Spanish Super Cups over three seasons, before heading back to England to join the ranks of Chelsea. His latest adventures as a footballer took him to Monaco and Como, the latter place where he already ended up with the idea of ​​starting a new stage on the bench there that is now beginning.