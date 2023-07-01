The phrase that was heard the most on Friday in Bilbao sounded apocalyptic. It was repeated among friends, among acquaintances; You could hear at the pedestrian crossings: “Tomorrow we’re going to sink.” But it was not the omen of a catastrophe, far from it, except for those who live outside the passage of the Tour. Because that pike was just a homophone of Pike. Actually, those who said so, went to Pike, that two kilometer wall, a short distance from the center of Bilbao, which became a miniature Alpe d’Huez.

It was a narrow corridor, full of ikurriñas and Athletic shirts in which the passion of the fans was mixed with the sweat of the runners and that always latent risk of getting caught or falling, minimized by the discipline of the spectators, who make ugly behavior to those who try to run alongside the cyclists.

As in the great alpine peaks, caravans had been camping in Pike for days before, and tents were set up, although it was enough to descend a couple of kilometers to do the shopping in a supermarket in Sondika, or have some wine in the town’s bars. An almost urban slope that became the culmination of the inaugural stage of the Tour, which began with Joane Somarriba’s flag-waving at the San Mamés exit, which, as George Abram did 120 years ago, at the gates of the Au Reveil Matin inn – which is now a Brazilian restaurant – showed the cyclists the path that culminates in Paris.

When the clock counted down to zero, the publicity caravan had already crossed several towns. The flashy vehicles of the Tour sponsors, many of them converted, began to throw thousands of small gifts around the course, of the 14 million that will be dumped in the ditches during the three weeks of the race. They looked fresh and enthusiastic, for that was the first day, and in some cases, still inexperienced, without that refined technique that allows the cap, shirt or key ring to land in the right place, at the feet of the spectators. . They will be learning with the stages, and losing enthusiasm and freshness.

In Getxo, which mobilized brigades of gardeners in the previous days to renovate the gardens, and to make them look impeccable in the aerial shots of the race, the City Council also distributed thousands of yellow caps with the municipal coat of arms, but at the same time, a as much when programming, within the 43rd Jazz Festival of the town, a street activity that took place very far from the passage of the Tour. And it seemed that the vast majority of residents had opted for sports over music. And that Getxo boasts that Sting’s first concert in Spain, the leader of Police, was given in the first edition of the festival, when he played in the unknown group Last Exit; that he lived, for a week, at the house of some friends of the organizer, and that he had a great time at parties, drinking calimocho, by the way, an invention from Getxo.

But for the thousands of citizens who from the vicinity of the Hanging Bridge, the Zugatzarte promenade, the Poplars promenade, or the Fadura sports city, where the basketball evolution of chacho Rodríguez or Fran Vázquez when they were youngsters, the most commented discovery was Pike Bidea, where a few hours later the range of candidates to get on the podium in Paris would begin to unfold, and which is not very wide, especially after the fall, Going Down the Nursery, by Richard Carapaz and Enric Mas. The Mallorcan’s withdrawal, damaged clavicle, lost look, was the hardest blow of the first stage.

Pike is also an invention getxotarra, or at least from the organizers of the Getxo Circuit, a booming race after the pandemic, and which included it in its journey, discovering it to the world. The Punta Galea Cycling Society, in which Roberto Laiseka, Iñigo Landaluze, Mikel Zarrabeitia and the Otxoa brothers rode, is the one that can score the goal, although another of his pupils, Jonathan Castroviejo, might not be very amused He arrived somewhat off the hook from the group of favorites, although along the way he was one of the most recognized and acclaimed. He is also from Getxo.

But it was all the towns in Bizkaia through which the Tour passed, which turned to the race, and in one of them, Gernika, they enjoyed twice as much, because the stage passed twice through the city symbol of the horrors of war . But already from Bilbao, origin and end of the stage, the crowd was immense. First at the start, next to San Mamés, where Tadej Pogacar was the most acclaimed after someone hinted at him that wink of shouting Aupa Athletic!, in a territory where he was only going to find supporters. The Slovenian is a phenomenon, who on the eve posed with the red and white jersey with the number 11, his number, and at the end of the stage he confessed that he attacked “because there was nothing better to do”. Like someone who watches a television series.

While the getxotarras the escalators of Salsidu went up, once the Tour headed towards Berango, the next destination, also with the streets crowded, in Bilbao the exodus took place from San Mamés to the vicinity of Etxebarria Park, the scene of the finish line. There, those who saw the advertising caravan leaving saw it arrive, and also the Yates twins riding, passing by the Artxanda funicular, painted with the colors of the jersey dotted with the mountain. And then attend the awards ceremony, and at the beginning of the disassembly of a gigantic shed that travels from city to city, Bilbao, the first, says goodbye.

