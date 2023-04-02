The two teams that will play the final of the Copa de la Reina basketball are already known. Casademont Zaragoza and Perfumerías Avenida will face each other this Sunday (5:30 p.m. Teledeporte) in search of the cupbearer title. Las Mañas, hosts of the tournament and supported by their fans, defeated Valencia Basket against forecast, while Perfumerías Avenida de Salamanca gave an account of Gernika Bizkaia in the second semifinal this Saturday.

Valencia Basket 59 – Casademont Zaragoza 74

Casademont Zaragoza made history this Saturday by entering the Copa de la Reina final for the first time in his short life after eliminating the great favorite of the competition, Valencia Basket, who could not keep up with the impetus and good play of the Aragonese team . History was also made in the stands, with 8,500 people breaking the attendance record for a women’s basketball game in Spain.

With only three years of existence, the team from Zaragoza was one step away from the cupbearer title they have dreamed of since the Aragonese capital was chosen as the venue, despite being aware that they are far from being a favourite.

Aragonese and Valencian played a great game with a great atmosphere in the stands in which the rojillas they knew how to overcome the bad start to come back against a fighting Valencia but that was overcome by the desire and success of the Aragonese team, especially in the final stretch.

The Valencian team came out like a shot onto the track and with an overwhelming defense managed to close the passes to the paint towards Markheisa Gatling and that Leo Fiebich could barely receive. This, together with the mistake in the shots and the fact that Rubén Burgos’s team was very fluid in attack and accurate, allowed the taronjas get to have up to 15 rental points. However, the Maño team managed to overcome with a lot of work behind, to the point that in the second quarter they only allowed their rival to score 6 points, they gradually closed the gap, despite the great game by Raquel Carrera who had scored midway through the second quarter almost half of his team’s points.

The reaction of Carlos Cantero’s team did not stop there, with some excellent minutes from Imani Tate and great defensive work, and Casademont Zaragoza turned the game around, reaching up to 7 points ahead. But Valencia had not said its last word and with a 9-0 run it returned to retake control of the scoreboard.

Far from being intimidated, Casademont Zaragoza threw with pride and caste, and once again with two three-pointers from Vega Gimeno they changed the script of the match. The hand team believed in victory and matched the Levantine partial with a 1-18 in the last five minutes that gave them access to the first final in their history.

Gernika Bizkaia 53 – Perfumeries Avenida 59

Perfumerías Avenida de Salamanca will defend the title of Queen’s Cup champion that it achieved last season after defeating Lointek Gernika Bizkaia in the second semifinal of the tournament, which was unable to surprise again as it did in the quarterfinals. final by eliminating Spar Girona.

The Castilian-Leon team, wary of what happened on Thursday with the Girona women, put everything on the floor and from the beginning made a difference to prevent Gernika from growing and believing in the possibility of repeating history. They were close to achieving it because after leading a placid match and with wide differences, the determination of the Basque team made them get within three points with two minutes to go.

At the beginning of the game, both teams exhibited a disjointed game, without rhythm and with many errors in the shots, more due to the lack of success than due to the defenses they showed. Gernika only scored two baskets out of 14 attempts and her rival 4 of the same, which caused an unusual score, low, at the end of the first ten minutes (7-13).

The team from Salamanca pressed in defense in the second set and Gernika had many offensive problems because they were not able to move the ball fluently to find good shooting positions, which resulted in the difference gradually growing until reaching the maximum 16 points (19-35) near the break.

The team from Biscay did not give up and, around the locker room, first prevented the score from breaking and with a lot of activity behind it managed to get closer. However, history repeated itself again and the marker made the rubber stretching in favor of Pepe Vázquez’s to enter the last quarter with a comfortable distance again. Two triples, by Sandra Ygueravide and Laura Spreafico, and two free kicks by Cvitkovic brought Gernika closer again and spiced up the game.

However, the seniority of Salamanca allowed him to solve the situation to end up taking the victory, although not without suffering.

