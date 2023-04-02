After a period of 86 days, we know who the winner of the ninth season of Big brother is. The Fleming Bart wins the cash pot of 73,388 euros, Jason and Jolien have to go home empty-handed. It is the first time that a person over forty has emerged victorious from the Big Brother house.

There were sixteen of them, the inhabitants of Big brother. They shared joys and sorrows for 86 days. Just before the grand finale, Charlotte had to leave the house ingloriously as the thirteenth resident. The remaining finalists who competed for the big pot were Bart (49) from Heist-op-den-Berg in Belgium, Jolien (29) from Hoeselt in Belgium and Jason (20) from Beverwijk.

The first to lose weight was Jolien. She experienced a lot of ups and downs during the Big brother adventure. ,,I have not felt well for weeks, not myself. But I am very proud of who I am now after this adventure," she says.

In the end, Bart was voted the most beloved resident by the Belgian and Dutch viewers. Bart is therefore the big winner of this season of Big brother, even though he did not rate his chances very highly. “Because of my age,” he says. Bart is therefore the first over-40s and the first Belgian to win.

The winner leaves the Big Brother house after 86 days with a cash prize of 73,388 euros. “Super, super, super”, said Bart when presenters Geraldine Kemper and Tatyana Beloy welcomed him back to the studio and congratulated him on the win. ,,I have no words for it.”

Last year the reality program was won by the Dutchman Salar. He went home with a prize pool of almost 70,000 euros.

The previous winners of Big brother Jill and Salar also came by during the final. Presenters Tatiana Beloy and Geraldine Kemper wondered what they did with their jackpot. "I invested a little bit of money and still partied a bit," says Salar. Jill has nothing left. ,,I thoroughly enjoyed it… All the money is gone. I bought a car and went on a lot of holidays." And now it's up to Bart to think about what he's going to do with all that money. "I'm thinking of a house in Spain", Bart beams.