Yolanda Salmeron Cartagena Monday, June 26, 2023, 2:33 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

“We are waiting for everything,” acknowledged the acting president of the Port Authority, Pedro Pablo Hernández, about the large pending projects between the Port and the City Council. The mayoress of the city, Noelia Arroyo, pointed out that “the last word is with the Government of Spain. Both the Port and the City Council have done their homework”, referring to the final location of the Temporary Assistance Center for Foreigners (CATE), the Barlomar development and the Los Camachos Logistics Activities Zone (ZAL). “These initiatives should be streamlined in these four years. We hope that after the elections on July 23 they will gain the necessary momentum.”

The acting president of the Port Authority, Pedro Pablo Hernández, and the general director, José María Gómez, reviewed on Monday the projects in which they work together to integrate the Port into the city and new industrial poles. Both administrations promised to draw up a “realistic and transparent” schedule to “clear out all the paperwork and turn these plans into reality sooner rather than later.”

The intention, according to Pedro Pablo Hernández, is “not to accumulate more delays because since Plaza Mayor was announced and its different phases there have been many. We are going to review everything, agree on it with the Consistory and establish a calendar ».

One of the strategic projects is the integration of the Port into the city, of which the first phase has already been completed. The following is the one that goes from the future establishment of Grupo Zamora to the Cruise terminal.

Little news regarding the transfer of the Cate to the foot of Mount Galeras. The project and the execution of the works have already been contracted for a value of 600,000 euros, but the Ministry of the Interior will have to give the go-ahead. “Since it is an action of general interest, licenses are not necessary, so once we have the authorization, the works can begin imminently,” said Hernández.