Moscow City Court sentenced 71-year-old MIPT professor Golubkin to 12 years for treason

The Moscow City Court sentenced 71-year-old professor of the Department of Theoretical and Applied Aerohydromechanics of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology Valery Golubkin to 12 years in a strict regime colony in a case of high treason. This is reported RIA News.

In November 2018, Golubkin, at the direction of his boss, handed over progress reports on the creation of a passenger aircraft to Johan Steelant, coordinator of the HEXAFLY-INT hypersonic liner project. The defense side claims that before sending, three commissions confirmed that the documents do not contain state secrets. However, on April 12, 2021, the professor was arrested and accused of working for the Netherlands.

The process was held behind closed doors due to the secrecy stamp. Golubkin pleaded not guilty.

Valery Golubkin was a lecturer at the Department of Theoretical and Applied Aerohydromechanics of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology. Among his scientific interests are hypersonic flow around aircraft elements, optimization of aerodynamic shapes, and genetic algorithms. The professor also turned out to be a colleague of the physicist Anatoly Gubanov accused of treason. Gubanov and Golubkin were co-authors of a scientific paper on supersonic speeds.