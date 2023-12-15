The Murcia City Council has decided to lift, temporarily and as a pilot experience, the restriction on circulation on the bus lanes of Avenida de la Constitución and Gran Vía. From this Saturday until next Sunday, January 7, both included, the Private vehicles, carrying two or more occupants, and motorcycles may use this road, now called Bus-HOV lane.

The Councilor for Mobility and Economic Management, José Francisco Muñoz, announced this measure after the municipal Government Board, held this Friday, and explained that it was an “experimental and time-limited” initiative, with the aim of giving greater traffic flow “during these important dates.” A second goal, he added, is to “reduce CO2 emissions,” which increase during traffic jams.

The initiative is “based on the results of the analyzes carried out by the City Council's Mobility Laboratory, as well as studies by the DGT, Mapfre and the UPCT of Cartagena,” Muñoz explained. Furthermore, it is a measure that is already underway in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Palma de Mallorca and Valencia, among other Spanish cities, and Seville has just approved it as well, the mayor noted.

The City Council, in support of this decision, has also signed an agreement with the UMU to, during this time, carry out CO2 measurements on the Gran Vía-Constitución axis, where between 12,000 and 14,000 vehicles circulate during these dates, according to data from the last year. It is planned to extend the measurements later to other areas of the city.