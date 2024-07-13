Marvin Klein was rewarded with an “almost record” in the very close qualifying sessions for the third round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia currently underway at the Mugello Circuit.

For today’s race 1 at 3.50pm, which will be broadcast live and on demand on Dazn (also in free mode) and in live streaming on www.carreracupitalia.itthe two-time French champion of Target Competition will therefore sit in pole position, also pocketing the first 2 points of the weekend thanks to the thrust he found in the finale.

A pole position of 1’49″772, just a hair’s breadth from the absolute limit of the 911 GT3 Cup “992” on the Tuscan circuit, where this morning it was slightly warmer than expected, a factor that in general would have cost a few cents.

Alongside Klein, Larry Ten Voorde will sit on the front row of race 1. The Dutchman from Fulgenzi Racing did not find the decisive spark, but he still set an excellent time (although more than 3 tenths from the Frenchman, the only one to break the 1:50 barrier) and above all he earned the pole for race 2.

His closest pursuer in the general classification, Keagan Masters, will start only seventh in race 1. The South African from Team Q8 Hi Perform in fact rode 7 tenths of a second off the top, failing to make the decisive move and thus finding himself behind several surprise protagonists.

Behind Klein and Ten Voorde, the second row will be occupied by Aldo Festante, very fast with Dinamic Motorsport especially in the first two sectors of Mugello and at the end of the tests half a second from the pole (while his teammate Francesco Braschi is only 15th after various “arguments” with the track limits), and Flynt Schuring, the other Dutchman from Fulgenzi Racing capable of confirming himself up there at just 42 thousandths from the driver from Campania after yesterday’s positive free tests and best “under” of the Scholarship Programme.

The first 911 Gt3 Cup of Ombra Racing completed the top-5 with Lirim Zendeli also on the same pace as those preceding him. In the third row the German driver, who was also the best among the rookies of the Carrera Cup, will find Diego Bertonelli, who pays for a small mistake and qualifies sixth at half a second from the pole: between Festante 3rd and the Tuscan from the TDE team the difference is only 9 hundredths!

Alongside Masters, Simone Iaquinta will start from the fourth row, eighth at the end of the round with the 911 GT3 Cup of Prima Ghinzani Motorsport after being the fastest with the first set of new Michelins. And in fact the two-time champion with the second set was unable to find the right lap to improve.

The top 10 therefore includes Oliver Gray, the very young British driver from Ombra Racing who is making ever greater progress in the 911 GT3 Cup in his debut season, and Alberto Cerqui, who completes the fifth row with BeDriver ahead of Janne Stiak (Target Competition), Steven Giacon (Villorba Corse), Gianmarco Quaresmini (Tsunami RT) and Senna Van Soelen, the Dutchman making his debut in the Porsche Italia single-make series with Target Competition.

The battle for pole was also very tough in the Michelin Cup and once again it took a signature lap in the final to get the upper hand. The reigning champion Alberto De Amicis (1’51″533) did it, calling on him to climb back up the category standings.

It is therefore a fundamental pole for the Ebimotors standard-bearer, who in class preceded a lively Stefano Stefanelli, second by less than 2 tenths with Team Malucelli in the home round, and his teammate Paolo Gnemmi, third and the best among the leaders in the championship standings.

Current leader Francesco Fenici (Raptor Engineering), although only 3 tenths behind De Amicis, will start from sixth position in the category, preceded by Alex De Giacomi, fourth with Tsumani RT, and Cosimo Barberini, in the top-5 with Prima Ghinzani in his first time on the 911 GT3 Cup. Among other things, like Stefanelli, he too will be the home driver.

Qualifying for race 1

Coming soon