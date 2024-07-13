Men and Women: The former protagonist has announced that he is single

Another pair of Men and women decided to make public the news of the end of their love story. The announcement left everyone stunned as the two seemed to be really close to each other. What happened?

Here’s what we discovered.

Men and Women: farewell to the beloved couple born on the program

A few hours ago one of the couples most loved of the Canale 5 talk show, Men and womenhas reached its end with great regret. A girl who took part in one of the last editions of the program has in fact announced the end of her relationship with her boyfriend.

Discovering the relationship between these two characters was not very easy, as they hid for a long time. Over time, however, the suspected It became clear, as the two began to post the same photo at the same time.

Hence the decision to admit the existence of a sweet feeling and the will to get back in the game after having suffered a bad blow in love. Who are we talking about? From whose mouth did these words come out.

The two boys have broken up: the sadness in the fans of the couple

The couple we are talking about was the one he saw as members Beatriz D’Orsi and Bernardo Vegni. Many were happy about the birth of this Love, as it was a new one occasion for the girl after the heavy disappointment experienced due to Brando.

The beautiful girl revealed the end of this relationship, and then decided to inform all her fans using social media. Few words but direct and concise, words that leave no room for possible misunderstandings. I answer everyone: I’m single. And no dating at the moment.

What could have happened that was so irreparable that it made the two lovers take this decision?