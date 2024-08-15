After its failure and premature elimination in the Leagues Cup 2024Club Puebla and Club de Fútbol Monterrey will resume their activities in the 2024 Apertura Tournament and will advance their Matchday 16 commitment to this Friday, August 16 at 7:00 p.m. from the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.
In the case of the Pandilla team, they suffered the ravages of their elimination in the binational tournament and dismissed Fernando Ortiz from the technical direction and they have just announced Martin Demichelis as the new coach, but it is still unknown if he will lead the match or if Nicolas Sanchez will take on this commitment on an interim basis.
In this way, in the following list we leave you with five predictions for this commitment that will resume activities in the Aztec tournament.
The Gang had a Leagues Cup 2024 to forget where they forgot to play, but in the Apertura 2024 they were showing better work and that is why they occupy a good position after four dates, unlike La Franja who, in addition to having a terrible tournament last semester, continue with the same inertia, so the regio team must take advantage of this to regain good spirits.
Victory should not be enough for the Sultana del Norte team. Against a rival like La Franja, their objective must be to win, please and score goals, and although this rival has not offered them many opportunities each time they have faced each other recently, they always have the advantage of a vastly superior squad that forces them to put on a great performance.
With the release of ‘Tano‘, regardless of whether this commitment is directed Nicolas Sanchez or at once Martin Demichelisthere will be several changes compared to the previous game, both in tactics and in the lineup.
German Berterame will recover his scoring touch after not being able to score in the Leagues Cup 2024so he will have to look for the score to show himself to his new coach.
As a result of desperation and frustration, La Franja could lose an element during the match. It is expected that the locals will go all out for the win, especially with the new coach, so everyone will try to keep their place as starters. This could trigger a wide dominance by the visitors that will subdue the Camoteros.
