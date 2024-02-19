Carlos Manuel Urzúa Macías, who served as a member of the government cabinets of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for several years, until 2019, has been found dead in his home, in the Magdalena Contreras mayor's office, in Mexico City, as reported by capital authorities. Urzúa Macías was Secretary of Finance of the Government of the then Federal District from 2000 to 2003, under the leadership of López Obrador. Subsequently, he served as Secretary of Finance and Public Credit, of the Government of the fourth transformation, until 2019, when he resigned from the Administration and joined the Opposition Front.

The first information from local authorities assures that the economist, academic and current member of the opposition candidate's cabinet, Xóchitl Gálvez, was found dead in his home. Urzúa was also a regular contributor to the newspaper The universalin which this Monday morning he had published his column titled Presidential disdain for water. That same media outlet claims that “unofficially, the former Secretary of the Treasury died inside his house after falling from the stairs,” although there is still no official confirmation.

Carlos Urzúa was born in the State of Aguascalientes, on June 9, 1955. He had a degree in Mathematics from the Tecnológico de Monterrey, and a master's degree in Mathematics from the Center for Research and Advanced Studies (Cinvestav) of the National Polytechnic Institute. He was part of the National System of Researchers (SNI) as a level III researcher, since 2004, and was also part of the Mexican Academy of Sciences since 2007.

Urzúa came to López Obrador's Cabinet after the 2018 elections. He was only seven months in the current Administration. He announced his departure under the argument that he had disagreements with the president's economic management. “Public policy decisions have been made without sufficient support,” declared the then secretary in July 2019, when presenting his resignation. He also accused conflicts of interest and argued that appointments had been imposed without the necessary experience and knowledge in key positions in the Public Administration.

[Información en desarrollo…]

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country