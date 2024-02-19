Mexico City.- Last night, the central referee, Luis Enrique Santanderstole the spotlight after directing the match between Striped and Toluca FC corresponding to the day 7 of the Clausura 2024 of the MX League.

The man with the whistle caused controversy after removing the red card from the Devils player, Facundo Pereira, who first knocked down the striker, German Berterame, in front of the large area.

Luis Enrique Santander showed him the red card and whistled a penalty, however he went to the Video Arbitration and decided to remove the expulsion from the defender and not award a penalty in favor of the Monterrey Soccer Club.

However, the braid used the term “impenal” and immediately attracted attention, since many consider that this word does not exist and was invented by Luis Enrique Santander in this match.

However, the Referees Commission defended the referee after sharing the definition of the word “impenal” through its official 'X' account today.

«When you use the prefix “im/in-“ to express negation. “There is no penalty”, but everyone forgets that before “p” it is written with “m”. Always right, never “wrong”, »

Likewise, Paulina Chavira, linguistic advisor and commentator for Fox Sports, explained on her social media that “impenal” is a well-formed word.

