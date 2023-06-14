An accident during the early hours of this Wednesday in the Mexico-Puebla highwayat the height of Ixtapaluca, State of Mexico left several people injured and keeps circulation partially closed.

This after the trailer collided with several cars and then against the retaining wall to later overturn, while the box of the cargo truck was left in the middle of the road. before the San Marcos booth with meaning to Mexico City.

According to the first reports, at least four cars were dragged by the trailer that was transporting wood when it ran out of brakes, this at kilometer 42; So far no deaths have been reported as a result of these events.

“Partial closure of circulation. Mexico-Puebla highway, kilometer 42. Traffic is restored in both directions with a reduction in lanes. The staff continues to work on the care of the accident. Vehicle load in the area. Drive with caution”, reported Caminos y Puentes Federales (Capufe), through their social networks.

Likewise, in the morning long lines of vehicles were reported in both directions on the Mexico-Puebla highway, and as indicated by the authorities, there is no estimated time for its reopening.

In the area there are federal and local security and emergency forces, who continue the work of removing the affected cars, in addition there is no exact report of injured people so far.