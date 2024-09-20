Ciudad Juarez.- The murdered bodies of two men were found in the back of a recent model Ford F150 pickup truck abandoned on the side of the Chihuahua to Juarez highway, near Kilometer 145.

The black double-cab pickup truck had Sonora state license plates with the economic number UW-3260.

The event was attended by elements of the State Investigation Agency of the State Attorney General’s Office, and was led by municipal police from the municipality of Ahumada.

The identity of the victims is currently unknown.