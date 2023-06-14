Estadão Contenti

06/14/2023 – 12:48

Oil inventories in the United States rose by 7.919 million barrels in the week ended June 2, to 467.124 million barrels, the US Department of Energy (DoE) reported. Analysts heard by The Wall Street Journal expected a drop of 300,000 barrels.

Gasoline stocks rose by 2.108 million barrels in the week, to 220.923 million barrels, compared with an advance forecast of 100,000 barrels.

Stocks of distillates rose by 2.123 million barrels, to 113.854 million barrels, when an increase of 1 million was expected.

The US refinery utilization rate fell from 95.8% in the previous week to 93.7% in the most recent, below the 95.8% forecast. Oil inventories in Cushing rose by 1.554 million barrels to 42.133 million barrels.

Average daily US oil production has remained at a level of 12.4 million barrels this week, according to the DoE.

In the report, the department also reported a drop of 1.9 million barrels in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR, its acronym in English), 351.7 million barrels.























