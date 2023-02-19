Dhe Mainz-based biotechnology company Biontech intends to introduce its mRNA cancer vaccine, which is currently under development, into everyday treatment in the near future. This was announced by Biontech boss Uğur Şahin to the magazine “Der Spiegel”. “We believe that this will be possible on a larger scale for patients before 2030,” Şahin told the magazine.

To bring the cancer vaccines to market, the company has agreed clinical trials in the UK to begin later this year. At the moment, the vaccine candidates, cancer types and locations for it would be selected. But the technology is already well advanced, says Şahin. “In 2014, it took us three to six months to produce an individualized cancer vaccine; we are currently four to six weeks. Our goal is to come in well under four weeks.”

The company is optimistic about the effectiveness of the vaccines. Physician and Biontech co-founder Özlem Türeci said the company is currently “researching several mRNA cancer vaccines. We see evidence of clinical activity for some of these candidates.” This means that positive effects of the vaccine can be observed in some of the patients. This activates the immune system and the cancer visibly shrinks or disappears entirely. According to Türeci, relapses occur less frequently after treatment with the vaccine.

Biontech has had a history of expeditious procedures in the UK. In December 2020, it was the first country to approve Biontech’s mRNA vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. The development time for the vaccine at that time was just 11 months.