Mexico.- The front No. 33 will begin to stop affecting the country during the morning, while a low pressure channel over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, it will cause heavy rains in the south of Veracruz and Tabasco, as well as showers in Oaxaca, Chiapas and Campeche.

The cold air mass that propelled the cold front It will gradually modify its thermal characteristics throughout the day, however, the north component wind will remain with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, with waves of 2 to 4 meters in the Gulf of Tehuantepec.

On the other hand, the abundant entry of moisture generated by the atmospheric river and the approach of a new cold front associated with a cold core vortex to the Baja California Peninsula, will generate rains and strong winds in Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua, showers in Baja California Sur, as well as snowfall, sleet or freezing rain in the mountains of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Finally, an anticyclonic system in the middle levels of the atmosphere will cause a warm to hot afternoon environment and no rain in the west and center of the national territory, including the Valley of Mexico.

Rain forecast for today February 19, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Tabasco and southern Veracruz.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California Sur, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Campeche.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Sinaloa, Durango, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Possible fall of snow or sleet: sierras of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Heavy rains could increase the levels of rivers and streams, as well as landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today February 19, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca (coast), Chiapas (coast), Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Durango, Guanajuato, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today February 19, 2023:

Minimum temperatures for Sunday morning from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Morelos and Oaxaca.

We recommend you read:

Stage collapses at Estadio de los Yaquis de Sonora and suspends event

Universal pension for older adults the most expensive national program

Wind and wave forecast for today February 19, 2023:

North component wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h: Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

South component wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h: Sonora, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Durango Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Puebla, Tlaxcala and Hidalgo.

Waves from 2 to 4 meters high: Gulf of Tehuantepec.