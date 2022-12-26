Since their children are still little children or teenagers, many parents in Singapore enjoy enrolling them in violin lessons. Therefore, many Singaporeans could feel uncomfortable if they were only able to learn music or learn music instruments such as the violin or cello as adults in in Singapore. These Singaporeans are also concerned that since they have only recently started learning how to play musical instruments, it will be harder or even impossible for them to become proficient musicians.

First and foremost, your eventual success—or lack thereof—can be greatly influenced by whom you learn from and how you learn to play music instruments. Since most Singaporean children learn to play musical instruments from trained music teachers, you would be at a disadvantage if you just began playing much later in life, as an adult, and attempted to learn on your own. You may, however, shorten your journey by years or even decades if you adopted a wise strategy and got music lessons from excellent, trained teachers, such as those from Musicion, a reputable music teacher and student matching agency in Singapore. For example, if you wanted to learn the violin, if your violinist teacher is competent enough, you can advance further in your musical career than people who started out before you, in addition to catching up to them. The one catch to all of this is that, since you began learning music much later than most people, you will need to find an excellent teacher in Singapore if you want to succeed. However, if you follow this advice, there is no doubt that you will have an equal opportunity of excelling.

Second, because they are effective, adult music lessons in Singapore are actually quite well-liked, and to illustrate, cello teachers are in high demand in Singapore. If adults could not learn to play music instruments such as the violin, guitar, or cello, then no one would take lessons, and no teachers would be interested in instructing adults any longer. But that is far from true. In Singapore, adult music classes are really very well-liked as well, in part because adults can schedule their own time. Singaporean children frequently have such little time for anything else, including practicing their instruments. They are frequently too busy with their schoolwork, extracurricular activities, after-school tutoring programs, and being nagged by their parents at everything. You will be able to decide how frequently you take the music lessons and how often you practice the musical instruments as an adult because you will have much more control over your own life. This means that, given Singapore’s culture, you will be able to study music and progress far more quickly than a similar teenage learner.

Thirdly, a comparable adult will be able to comprehend music theory more quickly than a young person. You must comprehend music theory if you wish to excel as a musician. As a result, when it comes to comprehending music theory, most kids will lag behind adult learners. Younger kids have an advantage over you since they have more time on their side. As an adult learner, you have information on your side, which is a significant benefit. As an adult learning music, you should theoretically be able to comprehend music theory knowledge lot more quickly and go on to applying it to the practical aspects of playing the musical instruments more quickly. This also enables you to spend more time practicing rather than spending a lot of time on the theory part.

Also, it is a common misconception that older music students have more stiffer fingers than younger ones. That is incorrect. You do not necessarily perform worse than a younger learner unless you have some sort of hand or finger impairment. Why? Flexibility in the fingers or hands is not a need for playing musical instruments. To play an instrument, you need both strength and flexibility in your fingers and wrists, although 99.99% of adults have no issues with this. People who have given up on their dreams of being musicians and want aspiring musicians like you to do the same are the ones who spread the misconception that adults have extremely stiff fingers and cannot therefore be excellent musicians. Practice and guidance from a good tutor are the only keys to success. You can also develop into a superb musician if you study with a reputable music teacher, practice diligently, and do so frequently.