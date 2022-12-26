Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine: Andriy Melnyk. © IMAGO/Christian Spicker

Former Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk has a special gun wish list for Christmas. During the war he directed a hint to Russia.

Munich/Kyiv – Christmas, public holidays, New Year’s Eve: while the contemplative time is approaching in Germany, the Ukraine war continues unabated. On Christmas Day, the Russian invasion forces carried out heavy attacks on the southern Ukrainian city of Cherson, the number of dead from artillery shelling and explosions rose to 16 on Monday (December 26), according to the authorities.

Ukraine war: Andrij Melnyk is now demanding not only tanks but also western fighter jets

Nevertheless, the will to defend is apparently unbroken. After the promise of Patriot anti-aircraft systems from the United States, the Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk is now demanding not only tanks but also Western fighter jets and warships for the fight against the Russian attackers.

One is very grateful to the USA for the “new courageous steps”, said Melnyk of the German Press Agency (dpa). “But one thing is clear: there are still a lot of taboos to be broken. We urgently need western tanks, fighter jets, warships, multiple rocket launchers, ammunition. That is my only wish to the Christ Child.”

Otherwise, this war will drag on and bring even more suffering, death and devastation to Ukraine, said Melnyk. Whether the war can be ended in 2023 depends on the military and financial support of the allies. “We are dependent on Western arms supplies, they are crucial to the war.” The USA had promised the delivery of Patriot systems to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj during his visit to Washington shortly before Christmas. On the other hand, Ukraine has not yet received any Western battle tanks, combat aircraft or warships.

Andriy Melnyk: Vladimir Putin pledges Russia to a long war

Melnyk pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin was committing his army and compatriots to a very long war and was mobilizing all available resources for it. “Ukrainians are ready to fight for the liberation of their homeland, including Crimea, as long as we breathe. That’s for sure, no matter what our partners do,” emphasized the former Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin.

He clearly rejected negotiations with Russia. “All the Kremlin talk about Putin’s alleged willingness to negotiate is pure bluff, mainly aimed at garnering sympathy in the West, unsettling societies – including in Germany – and crumbling the resolve of our allies. You can’t allow that,” said Melnyk. At the moment there is no alternative but to provide massive military support to Ukraine in order to create a real chance for negotiations.

Andriy Melnyk: Ukraine does not give up national territory – not even Crimea

Melnyk categorically ruled out that Ukraine would give up parts of its national territory. Neither the illegal annexation of Crimea nor the Russian appropriation of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Cherson or Zaporizhia regions in the east and south of the country will ever be recognized. “This is unacceptable for Kyiv. That will never happen,” said Melnyk. (pm/dpa)