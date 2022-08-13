Wanting to learn the piano is quite a popular hobby or even desire for many Singaporeans in Singapore. Many of these people are no longer children, but are adults. That is why there is actually a lot of demand amongst Singaporeans who want to learn adult piano lessons Singapore. However, some locals feel shy or worried about learning to play a music instrument such as the piano after they are in adulthood, as they get the impression that most piano students in Singapore are actually still young – for example in their teens at most. In this article, we will explore the myth and see why you are never actually too old to learn to play the piano.

First of all, playing the piano requires no physical exertion, which means that age does not work against you when it comes to it. When it comes to sports, a person in his or her 40s, 50s or 60s may struggle big time against someone in their 20s or 30s. However, that is certainly not the case when it comes to something like playing the piano.

Second of all, while you may need some finger dexterity to play the piano well, most of the concerns that potential adult piano students in Singapore may have about this is over-exaggerated. While your fingers may get stiffer as you age, more often than not, it is the result of simply not having used them the right way or keeping them active. For instance, while a child’s fingers may be nimbler, there are lots of teenagers with seemingly stiff fingers as well. To have finger dexterity, you simply need to practice playing on the piano often enough, and age has a minimal impact on that in reality.

Third of all, as an adult in Singapore, you probably have better control over your time. If you were just like most other Singaporeans, it was highly likely you had a very busy school schedule when you were a child, and after school, you needed to do lots of homework, projects on top of attending tuition classes. And the worst part of it is that your parents probably dictated what kind of life you had after school. It can be quite difficult to master playing the piano as a kid in Singapore if you had a similar life as described above too. While as an adult now, you may still have a busy work schedule, you are in control of your own life already. You can reschedule things to suit your own priorities. Therefore, if you want to learn piano lessons in Singapore as well as practice consistently, you can definitely do that much easier than as a student – at least in Singapore’s context!

Finally, there are still basic music theory which needs to be taught to you so you can play the piano better – and it is more likely that you can understand the music theory quicker and easier as an adult than as a young kid. This means that you would be able to speed up the theory side of things faster, and learn whatever the piano teacher is teaching you faster, and get to the practical side quicker and start mastering the piano.