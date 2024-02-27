Exactly a month ago Xavi announced his decision to leave Barcelona at the end of the current season, this after a terrible 3-5 defeat against Villarreal. The coach admitted that he was tired and that it was time to step aside. The reason for his announcement was to free himself and the squad from the pressure of the press, a move that gives the impression that it has been successful, since since then the team has not lost, they have improved their performance on the field and even in the sports area. assesses the continuity of the technician.
Josep Pedrerol and José Álvarez affirm that the Barcelona management is aware of the growth that the team has shown throughout February and consider that this is largely the merit of Xavi, who sacrificed his head to clean up the club's environment, as well such as freeing the locker room from additional burdens and focusing them much more on the ball, thus, before signing any other coach, Joan Laporta will have a talk with Xavi to at least talk about a possible continuity.
Xavi's entourage does not rule out that the coach continues to lead the team next year, especially if the positive inertia of this campaign is maintained, although there are conditions for this, a primary one being the departure of Deco. The relationship between the Sports Director and Hernández has not been positive since the Portuguese assumed his role and if the latter continues to lead the team's sports planning for next year, Xavi will maintain his intention to leave.
