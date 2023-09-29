Armando Machuca was one of the participants who went through the dreaded elimination night of ‘The great chef: famous‘, last Thursday, September 28. He and his companions Rocky Belmonte and Sirena Ortiz did their best to try to convince the judges Nelly Rossinelli, Giacomo Bocchio and Javier Masías. As part of the second course of said episode, the three prepared peppers covered with stuffed squid; However, the comedian never imagined that one of the program’s cameramen would make a funny comment about the curious appearance of his dish.

The clown artist was rushing to finish cooking his plate of food, but he took the time to speak to the audience, when one of the members of the reality production told him: “Plate your rat“Armando took it with humor and laughed. Finally, the only one saved was precisely the actor, while the other two celebrities left the reality show forever in the middle of a moving moment.

