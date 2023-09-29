Pakhmutova fell into severe depression after the loss of her husband Dobronravov

The 93-year-old widow of the USSR State Prize laureate, poet Nikolai Dobronravov, composer Alexandra Pakhmutova fell into severe depression after the loss of her husband, with whom she had been married for almost 70 years. This is reported by Telegram– SHOT channel.

According to the publication, Pakhmutova cries every day: her experiences can lead to serious health problems, so doctors are monitoring the pianist’s condition.

It is noted that the composer is still worried and declares that no one needs her. Pakhmutova’s mood is lifted by memories of Dobronravov: every day the pianist looks at family photographs, listens to the couple’s joint compositions and talks about how much she loved the poet.

Next to the composer there are always two nurses, as well as an assistant. A friend also comes to visit Pakhmutova. The pianist’s relatives take care of her and try to help her cope with depression.

On the night of September 17, Nikolai Dobronravov passed away. One of the most famous Soviet and Russian songwriters was 94 years old. Dobronravov is the author of many popular songs, including “Nadezhda”, “Bird of Happiness”, “A Coward Doesn’t Play Hockey” and others.