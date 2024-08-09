Geoff Keighley has announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Campaign to Be Showcased at Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2024, with a demo that will show its gameplay in action for the first time.

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be at Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live on Tuesday, August 20,” Keighley wrote on Twitter. “Tune in for the first gameplay presentation of the campaignlive from Germany.”

From now until the launch next October, therefore, it seems that the new chapter of the Activision series will take advantage of every useful opportunity to reveal your content and newsas happened in recent days with the Zombie mode.

The appointment with the Opening Night Live is set for August 20th starting at 8.00 pm Italian time, while a few days later, on August 28th, it will be the turn of the Call of Duty NEXT event with the multiplayer section presentation.